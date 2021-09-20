29-year-old woman killed in crash near downtown Dallas, driver faces charge, officials say

DALLAS — A man who was wanted in a shooting near White Rock Lake in August was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an overnight SWAT incident, police said. The standoff incident began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of San Leandro Drive, east of the lake. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Wednesday, and no one was injured.

