CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

29-year-old woman killed in crash near downtown Dallas, driver faces charge, officials say

WFAA
WFAA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three women in the SUV were taken to a hospital, and one died, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 6

Ric Saenz
6d ago

When will people learn not to drink and drive? Act like it won't happen to them till it does then it's too late...

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFAA

Suspect arrested after overnight SWAT situation in East Dallas

DALLAS — A man who was wanted in a shooting near White Rock Lake in August was taken into custody Wednesday morning after an overnight SWAT incident, police said. The standoff incident began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of San Leandro Drive, east of the lake. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released yet, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Wednesday, and no one was injured.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Ross, TX
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Dallas County, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

A look inside Dallas County Sheriff's new dispatch center

DALLAS — Workers with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Communications/Dispatch Center are adjusting to a new facility. The Communications/Dispatch Center made a major move this week from its Downtown Dallas location to the new South Dallas Government Center at 8301 S. Polk Street. “We’re bringing the services out to the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Dallas#Accident#Jeep#Suv
WFAA

Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building renamed for Dallas police officer killed in 7/7 ambush

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is from July 8, 2021. Updated at 3:10 p.m. with a correction about Smith's alma mater. He attended Lamar University-Beaumont. The Dallas Love Field Law Enforcement Building will now be known as the Sergeant Michael Smith Law Enforcement Building after Dallas City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to rename the building in honor of the Dallas police officer who was killed in the July 7, 2016 attacks.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

'It could have been a lot worse': Instructor pilot released from hospital after jet crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood

LAKE WORTH, Texas — This is a developing story and will be updated. Two people were hurt after a Navy aircraft crashed in Lake Worth Sunday morning about two miles northeast of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, officials said. One person remains in stable but serious condition at a hospital, and the other person was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
30K+
Followers
335
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy