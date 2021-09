Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces the little-known Marvel enemies of the Shang-Chi comic book history. A good example is the villain Razor Fist. As the name suggests, he has a massive, razor-sharp blade attached to his arm. Florian Munteanu plays the role of the Razor Fist. In the comics, we see him bring out the part with great power and ferocity. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings mark Florian Munteanu’s second blockbuster and his second film. His audiences will learn more about his mysterious character, affectionately known as the Razor Fist. You might be wondering why it is called the Razor Fist. Well, during the Shang-Chi trailers, we caught a glimpse of the story behind his sword arm.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO