JoJo's Bizarre Adventure And The Promised Neverland Cross Over With New Story
Hirohiko Araki might be best known for his popular anime franchise JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but the mangaka has also created some other short stories that might have fallen below the radar, with one of them being brought back thanks in part to the artistic talent of The Promised Neverland creator, Posuka Demizu. With Araki currently working on a brand new chapter of the journey of the Joestars with the next chapter of the Shonen franchise, currently titled JoJo Lands, the artist of the story that introduced the world to Grace Field House will be bringing back the story Cool Shock B.T.comicbook.com
