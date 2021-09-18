CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Minnesota Twins place Rob Refsnyder (elbow) on 10-day IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Do5Wk_0c0KbsCp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8KI9_0c0KbsCp00

The Minnesota Twins placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right elbow impingement.

Refsnyder, 30, has played in 51 games for the Twins this season, hitting .245 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.

The Twins selected the contract of infielder Drew Maggi from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Refsnyder on the active roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EK3ST_0c0KbsCp00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Maggi, 32, has played more than 1,000 games over 11 seasons in the minors but has yet to make his major league debut.

Maggi is hitting .261 with 16 homers and 48 RBIs in 86 games this season at St. Paul.

Minnesota transferred left-hander Taylor Rogers (left middle finger sprain) to the 60-day injured list to clear room for Maggi on the 40-man roster.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder batting cleanup for Twins on Friday night

Minnesota Twins utility-man Rob Refsnyder is starting in Friday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Refsnyder will make his 44th outfield appearance this season after Brent Rooker was picked as Minnesota's designated hitter, Jorge Polanco was moved to second base, and Luis Arraez was rested. In a righty versus lefty...
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Jovani Moran gets the call to the Majors

Minnesota Twins fans, ask and you shall receive: Jovani Moran has officially received the call to the Major League level:. The news was originally tweeted out by Edwin Hernandez Jr., a news-breaker who does a lot of work with the Puerto Rican Winter League and Puerto Rican athletes. Darren Wolfson of KSTP confirmed it four minutes later. It was later officially stated that he’d be taking Randy Dobnak’s spot on the 40-man roster and Andrew Albers’ spot in the majors.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Rogers
Person
Drew Maggi
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Cody Bellinger
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins series preview and pitching matchups

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here is a preview of the series between the Twins and Indians. Where: Target Field, Tuesday and Wednesday. TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes will carry Tuesday’s doubleheader Game 1 and Wednesday night’s game. FS1 will carry Tuesday’s doubleheader Game 2. Tuesday’s second game and Wednesday’s game will air on WMMS 100.7 FM, while WTAM 1100 AM and the Indians Radio Network will air the entire series.
MLB
SportsGrid

Hyun-Jin Ryu Lands on 10-Day IL with Neck Injury

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports the Toronto Blue Jays have placed starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day Injured List because of a neck injury. https://twitter.com/KeeganMatheson/status/1439618226762158086. Ryu last pitched in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 17, going two innings, allowing two runs on five hits and...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

3 thoughts as the Chicago Cubs kick off their final homestand of the season, including Willson Contreras getting hot before an interesting offseason

There were moments Tuesday night at Wrigley Field when it was apparent why the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins are positioned to draft within the top 10 picks next year. Draft order rather than the postseason is on the line in the two-game series, which began with a 9-5 Cubs loss that required 13 pitchers and 353 pitches in a 4-hour, 5-minute game on a chilly, windy night. It kicked off the ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani disrespected by MLB players, scouts and execs

Let’s face it; there’s no hitter who’s feared more than LA Angels‘ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. It’s why I don’t know why MLB players, scouts, and execs are now claiming that Ohtani is not a top three hitter in the American League. Baseball America surveyed MLB players, scouts, and execs,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves recall William Contreras. Place Stephen Vogt on 10-day IL

The day after his first multi-homer game since 2017, Stephen Vogt has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Braves announced today. Vogt, who has struggled with the bat since signing with the Braves, surprised everyone yesterday unleashing a pair of homers that would help propel the Braves to their win over the Nationals. Unfortunately, catching is a very difficult position and after trying to block a ball in the dirt while trying to make a play at third, Stephen Vogt immediately fell to the ground in pain. With tears in his eyes he left the game before being replaced by Travis d’Arnaud.
MLB
MLB

Sale (COVID) likely out at least 10 days

CHICAGO -- Just when the Red Sox seemed to be distancing themselves from a recent COVID-19 outbreak, ace Chris Sale tested positive and won’t make his scheduled start on Sunday against the White Sox, the club announced a few hours prior to Friday night’s series opener. The Red Sox learned...
MLB
MLB

Rays phenom Wander lands on 10-day IL

DETROIT -- The nice thing about the American League East-leading Rays this season is that they’ve typically found ways to win no matter who is -- or isn’t -- in the lineup on any given day. It’s a strength that will be tested at a crucial point in the season...
MLB
numberfire.com

Rays place Wander Franco (hamstring) on 10-day injured list

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday. Franco will miss time after Tampa Bay's young star was forced to leave Friday's game with right hamstring tightness. Expect Taylor Walls to log more at-bats while Franco is sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

20K+
Followers
25K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy