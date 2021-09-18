Minecraft has a proper snapshot up now for Caves & Cliffs: Part II

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe second part of the next major Minecraft update with Caves & Cliffs: Part II is now available as a proper snapshot available to test out the latest features. Part II is what brings the massive changes to the Overworld generation. So you can expect to see much more interesting worlds, which of course means starting fresh.

