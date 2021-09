ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – The aedes mosquito, more commonly referred to as the “ankle biter,” has officially landed in all 34 Orange County cities. “Me, I count…I see one, two, three, four, five, six just on this side and there are a whole bunch more under my sock,” said Aliso Viejo resident Andrew Smith “Kind of classically itchy and I just felt a ton of bug swarming around my ankles. I was like, ‘This is not fun,'” said another Aliso Viejo resident, Sonoma Camozzi. Experts say the “ankle biters” are multiplying and there’s and there’s no sign of them disappearing any time soon. “It...

