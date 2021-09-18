Flash Flood Watch issued for Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Davidson; Giles; Hickman; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Sumner; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following areas, Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * Through Sunday evening. * Even with a potential break in rainfall tonight, more rainfall is expected to fall on Sunday. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected through Sunday, with locally higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible, which may lead to flash flooding.