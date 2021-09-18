Smartphone app makes litter clean-up fun in Wake County

These young ladies took it on themselves to clean up along Good Hope Road, off the Walker Springs Road just outside of Jackson, a few Saturdays ago. From left, Lily Reeves, Lauryn Harrell and Autumn Allday (along with Skylar Chancey, not pictured), all 11 years old, picked up four big bags of garbage. Lily explained that they were riding around on a Ranger near the family’s camp house and noticed the trash. “We decided to help the earth and pick it up,” she explained. They picked up fast food bags and wrappers, cups, soft drink and beer cans and bottles and a lot more. Lily said it made her and her friends feel good to know they had cleaned up and she urged people to help keep the roadsides clean and for litterers to quit littering!

