Environment

Smartphone app makes litter clean-up fun in Wake County

WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cleaning up litter in Wake County will be more fun and engaging than ever thanks to a smartphone app, combined with upcoming community events. To help encourage people to join the first public cleanup event since the pandemic, the app lets users track the trash they pick up. The easiest...

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

