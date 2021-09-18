CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Genius Of Ettore Bugatti Is Hard To Ignore

By Sebastian Cenizo
 6 days ago
Take a look at any Bugatti. It is a wonder of technical brilliance and luxury craftsmanship - and that's just the 'regular' series models like the Bugatti Chiron. The company puts an extraordinary level of detail into its cars, its toys, and even its amazing emblem. Special editions like the Centodieci are even more special, but this obsession with excellence didn't come about by accident. Company founder Ettore Bugatti was always about bettering every last detail, so it should be no surprise that the man created some of the world's most successful racing cars and amassed around 1,000 patents. As the French automaker celebrates the 140th anniversary of his birth, here are just some examples that prove Ettore was a man ahead of his time.

