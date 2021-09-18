The Genius Of Ettore Bugatti Is Hard To Ignore

Just when you thought there were already too many AMG variants around, the German performance manufacturer goes and drops this, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe. It makes the decision of buying a performance four-door coupe a little trickier, forming a new entry point to the AMG GT lineup with the nuclear GT63 and forthcoming GT73e at the top of the pecking order and the GT53 now occupying the middle ground. Powered by the familiar 3.0-liter turbo inline-six with EQ Boost mild-hybrid assistance, it's now detuned to produce 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. But less power also means a lower price, retailing for just $89,900 and giving buyers a more attainable alternative to rival the Porsche Panamera and Audi S7 Sportback. Engineered by AMG from the ground up on the same platform as the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, this is AMG's way of making the brand's halo models more accessible. Is it good enough to set itself apart from the CLS 53, E53 Sedan, and any number of other Mercedes models all employing the same powertrain? We were handed the keys to a Jupiter Red GT 43 to find out.

