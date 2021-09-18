The Maven seeks first-floor flexibility

The First Avenue Southwest storefronts at The Maven remain dark. Representatives for the building that opened in 2019 say filling the retail space has been a struggle. “I think the market rates that we are seeking for the property have been confirmed by representatives of the city as being reasonable or not excessive, so it’s not for a lack of trying,” said Peter Coyle, a land-use attorney representing the $38 million mixed-use complex with 154 apartments at 429 S. Broadway.