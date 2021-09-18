Veteran Motorsports Photographer Russ Lake, 85

INDIANAPOLIS — Bob Jenkins may not have been the first voice of auto racing on television, but his voice introduced the sport to the masses on television. It was during the early days of ESPN when Jenkins and Larry Nuber, were the voices that brought auto racing into homes across America. ESPN started as a 24-hour-a-day cable channel in 1979 with an acronym that stood for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network.

