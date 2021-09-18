CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Motorsports Photographer Russ Lake, 85

By Stan Kalwasinski
 6 days ago

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Veteran Midwest automobile racing photographer Russ Lake passed away Friday at an area hospital at the age of 85. Lake’s career as a nationally recognized auto racing photographer began through his father Ted Lake’s involvement with auto racing. Ted Lake was affiliated with racing at speedways such as the Milwaukee Mile and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as racing associations including AAA and USAC. Russ Lake traveled to many races with his father.

