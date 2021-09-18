CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia prisons seek to boost salaries amid staffing crisis

By The Associated Press
WTVR CBS 6
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia prison officials say they are experiencing a severe staffing crisis.

They're seeking to increase starting salaries by about 25% in an attempt to recruit and retain correctional officers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Department of Corrections says it is facing a shortage of more than 1,600 correctional officers.

They say the staff shortage jeopardizes security and safety for inmate, staff and the public.

The COVID-19 pandemic, enhanced unemployment benefits, non-competitive salaries and the availability of less-demanding jobs have exacerbated the difficult job of recruiting officers.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

