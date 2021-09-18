CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardiola's fears realized as City drops more points in EPL

semoball.com
 6 days ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears were realized when his side drew with Southampton 0-0 and dropped points in the English Premier League for the second time in five games. Manchester City's fans cannot say they weren't warned. Pep Guardiola incurred the wrath of some City fans when he urged...

www.semoball.com

CharlotteObserver.com

Bernardo excels as embodiment of Guardiola’s vision at City

As Manchester City launched its ultimately unsuccessful attempts to sign a marquee striker during the transfer window, one player was regularly touted as a makeweight in negotiations. Bernardo Silva wanted to leave — City manager Pep Guardiola even said as much in a news conference — after a tough couple...
US News and World Report

Guardiola Defends His Plea for 'More Fans' at Man City Game

For Pep Guardiola, it was a rallying cry ahead of what he expects to be a tough game. For some Manchester City supporters, it was an ill-timed comment that questioned the loyalty of the club’s fan base. A clash has broken out between City’s esteemed manager and a section of...
BBC

Guardiola on Man City's Champions League quest & Leipzig opener

Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his side's Champions League opener against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Here are the key lines from the Manchester City boss:. City played an "incredible tournament" in the Champions League last season and "made a step forward", despite some calling them "a failure" for losing the final to Chelsea;
The Independent

‘I would like more people to come, please’: Pep Guardiola sends message to Man City fans

Pep Guardiola has urged more Manchester City fans to attend the Etihad Stadium ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southampton.The Manchester City manager believes his side may be tired after surviving a thrilling Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig.Speaking after the 6-3 win, Guardiola urged supporters to turn up and get behind the Premier League champions.“We will be tired,” Guardiola told BT Sport. “I know the team from Ralph [Hasenhuttl, Southampton manager] is quite similar to the way [RB Leipzig] play. They are so, so dangerous with good quality and it’s a really important game for us.“I would say the last...
SkySports

Pep Guardiola: 'Stick to coaching', fans tell Man City boss after he asks more supporters to attend games

Manchester City fans have told manager Pep Guardiola to "stick to coaching" after being "disappointed" by his plea for more supporters to attend home games. Guardiola said his team will "need" a bigger presence at the Etihad against Southampton this weekend after seeing just over 38,000 of their 55,000 available seats taken for the 6-3 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.
chatsports.com

Pep won't be happy! Empty seats are visible at the Etihad despite Guardiola's plea for more fans to come to Man City's clash with Southampton after 17,000 stayed away from Leipzig win

Empty seats were visible at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday despite Pep Guardiola's plea for more Manchester City supporters to attend. Guardiola had made clear that he wanted more fans to watch the game against Southampton after around 17,000 stayed away for the Champions League win against RB Leipzig. Kevin...
CBS Sports

Manchester City vs. Southampton score: City drop points at home as VAR rules out Raheem Sterling's late goal

Manchester City looked to have used up their weekly allotment of goals on Wednesday. Just days after crushing RB Leipzig 6-3 in their Champions League group stage opener, City had to settle for a poor, deserved, 0-0 draw with relegation candidate Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Facing a team that had yet to win a league game this season, City managed to do what you would expect -- control the ball, create chances and look like a threat. Now, they usually put away plenty, considering they entered having scored at least five goals in four of their previous five games, but it was not meant to be, putting just one shot on goal out of their 16, good for 6.5 percent. Those 16 shots amounted to only 1.00 total expected goals (xG), a fair distance below the standard the team had set with over 11 xG in their first four matches.
Aston Villa F.C.
