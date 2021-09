The Falcons are ready to move forward under new head coach Dustin Janz in the 2021 season.The La Salle football team is ready. Ready to show off its new look, ready to work and ready to compete. The Falcons, coming off a 4-2 performance in last year's pandemic-shortened season, believes it can do all of the above under first-year coach Dustin Janz. "I believe that our team will be able to compete favorably in our league this season," said Janz, most recently the head coach at Oregon City. "A big key is for our players to remain healthy throughout...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO