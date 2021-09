The grades are in from Missouri’s 35-28 loss at Kentucky on Saturday night. Fumble!: Kentucky was having its way with the Tigers throughout most of the first half. Leading 21-7, the Wildcats threatened to blow the game open when running back Chris Rodriguez barreled toward the end zone. But at the 2, Missouri’s Jaylon Carlies got his helmet on the ball, creating a fumble that teammate Chad Bailey recovered for a touchback. The play changed the game’s momentum.

