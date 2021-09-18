Cruise-In held at Advance Auto Parts

Arnett’s Oldsmobile. Courtesy of Zeb Reid

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group had close to 70 vehicles during their cruise-in on Sept. 11 at the Advance Auto Parts Store in Newberry.

“I would like to thank Lee Driggers, Advance Auto Parts store manager, for his continued support of our group. We always have a great turnout at this location. It was great to see the American flags waving and group members wearing red, white and blue. Our group had another great turnout Saturday,” said Zeb Reid, president of the group. “It really is neat to see vehicles from the different decades and the advances over the years in the automobile industry. One thing is apparent, car manufacturers don’t make them like the used to. There is nothing like hearing the engine roar in your classic vehicle with the windows down, top down hearing the exhaust pipes roar. There is so much pride and so many memories that go into a lot of these vehicles. You simply don’t get that with a lot of modern vehicles. I don’t know if you will ever hear anyone say, ‘wow that is a great looking, great sounding Prius.’ Sure will not be me.”

As announced at the beginning of the year, this will be Reid’s last year as president of the group.

“After five to six years of running this group, it is time to pass the torch to someone that can continue leading this group and keep classic cars, muscle cars and classic trucks in Newberry County. My children are now in secondary school age and between my job and the number of after school activities I am involved with and weekend events, I do not have the time or opportunity needed to run the group,” he said. “It has been my pleasure running this group.”

Over the last five or so years, Reid said they had the opportunity to host many cruise-ins at Little Mountain Antiques (Little Mountain), Cromley Ford, Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC, Sonic (Newberry), NAPA Auto Parts (Newberry), Advance Auto Parts (Newberry) and be the lead car group for Oktoberfest (Newberry), Groove ‘n Brew (Newberry), Livingston’s Garage & Service Shop (Newberry), and the Little Mountain Reunion (Little Mountain).

“I would like to thank Carter Lake (State Farm Insurance), Joe Trainor (Stokes Trainor), Lee Driggers (Advance Auto Parts), Mac Bell (Sonic), Sergio Cornejo (KC’s Auto) (Newberry), Shane Stafford (Audio Advantage), Karen Quinn (Little Mountain Antiques), Jimmie Coggins (WKDK Radio), and Rock Auto.com for being our sponsors over the years. Thank you to Andrew Wigger, editor of The Newberry Observer for his continued coverage of our cruise-ins over the years. Our members absolutely love seeing pictures of their vehicles in The Newberry Observer. In addition, I would like to thank my family, my wife Angie Reid and my kids for helping me haul equipment, tables, etc. for many Saturdays, for a lot of years, to various car shows/cruise-ins to support my passion of classic cars/muscle cars/classic trucks.”

“I’m very proud of our Newberry County Classic car group.”

Reid added that they have over 200 members who participate in scheduled cruise-ins yearly and there are over 700 online members of the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group’s Facebook page.

“We have group members that have been highlighted in “Mustang Monthly Magazine,” “Vette Magazine,” “Mr. Nomad Magazine,” The Newberry and Chapin Magazine(s), and a host of other periodicals. Our group has been highlighted monthly for a lot of years in the “Carolina Cruise-In Magazine.” We were highlighted in the “Go Magazine” that represents Triple AAA,” Reid said.

The group’s majority of members live in Newberry; however, Reid said they also have members in other parts of South Carolina as well as North Carolina and Georgia.

“It is always great to get our group together and see what is new and what modifications have been made to different vehicles. Our motto, ‘Great Vehicles, Great Music and Great People’ is right. I look forward to coming to cruise-ins to park and attend as a member when I have the opportunity to do so and seeing what the new group leader and lead members can take our community/local car group to. As I end every Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group Cruise-In, I always say, “safe travels and God bless.” Wish all the best and appreciate the memories as the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group president for the past five to six years,” Reid said.

“I’ll never forget the late Dr. Robert Livingston coming up to me during a church service in the pew during the preacher’s sermon to ask about the next Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group Cruise-In (great man/awesome group member). We have a very loyal membership group for sure. Per my understanding, several members have discussed meeting on the last Saturday of each month at Sonic from 5-6 p.m.”