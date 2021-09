PHILADELPHIA, PA — A new trail may be coming to Northeast Philadelphia and the City wants residents’ input. The potential new trail would connect Glen Foerd with the Poquessing Creek trail at Junod Playground. The 4.3 mile trail would provide new options for walking, biking, exercising, commuting and more. It would connect the existing Poquessing Creek trail with the Delaware River and the East Coast Greenway.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO