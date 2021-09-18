CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Alejandra Lara calls hyperactivity her ‘superpower’

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Alejandra Lara at any point during fight week and you’ll catch a spark of what makes her one of Bellator’s most popular flyweights. Whether it’s striking a pose during the morning weigh-ins, dancing her way down the entrance ramp, or slinging strikes in the cage, Lara does everything with a distinct energy, which isn’t surprising at all given her background. The Colombian fighter was diagnosed with hyperactivity at a young age, a condition that she learned to channel in a positive way with help from her mother.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley gets why ‘ugly and stupid’ Paddy Pimblett is attacking him: ‘I’m the cash cow’

Sean O’Malley is no stranger to getting called out. When you’re an up-and-coming UFC fighter with a sizable following like him, it comes with the territory. But for O’Malley to get put on blast by a UFC newbie who competes two divisions above his own, as Paddy Pimblett recently did before his octagon debut? That was a new one. But it was also something O’Malley didn’t mind hearing from the popular Liverpudlian lightweight.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Alejandra Lara on work with Lupita Godinez before Bellator 266

Alejandra Lara takes on DeAnna Bennett at Bellator 266. The mixed martial arts broadcast transpires on Showtime and the show emanates from SAP Center in San Jose, California on Saturday, September 18th. This main card flyweight fight is a consequential one for the 125-pound hierarchy going forward. A contest that...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deanna Bennett
Person
Alejandra Lara
MMA Fighting

Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis full fight video highlights

Watch Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis full fight video highlights from Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero, courtesy of Bellator MMA. Davis vs. Romero took place Sept. 18 at the SAP Arena in San Jose, CA. Three-time UFC title challenger Yoel Romero (13-6) and former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis (23-6, 1 NC) collided in the Bellator 266 main event. The fight aired live on Showtime.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 37 video: Nate Maness stages incredible comeback, finishes Tony Gravely with devastating knockout

Nate Maness was nearly finished in the first round and then he came back to use almost the exact same punch to finish Tony Gravely in the second round at UFC Vegas 37. It was a wild sequence of events after Maness got caught with a huge right hook that put him down with the end of the round likely saving him from being finished. Maness then stormed back to use a right hook of his own to blast Gravely just moments later in the second round but he wasn’t going to let the fight continue as he just kept throwing punches until the referee saw enough to stop it.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Anthony Smith calls out Aleksandar Rakic after making quick work of Ryan Spann in UFC Vegas 37 main event

Anthony Smith is determined to get a rematch with Aleksandar Rakic and he used his main event at UFC Vegas 37 to send that message. The former light heavyweight title contender looked better than ever as he picked apart Ryan Spann on the feet and then finished the fight with a rear-naked choke submission with the end coming at just 3:47 in the opening round.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 37 post-fight press conference video

The UFC Vegas 37 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyperactivity#Hyperactive#Superpower#Dangerous Girls#Combat#Colombian#Invicta
MMA Fighting

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann full fight video highlights

Watch Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann full fight video highlights from their UFC Vegas 37 main event above, courtesy of the UFC. Smith vs. Spann took place Sept. 18 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Anthony Smith (36-16) and Ryan Spann (19-7) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 37 results: Ariane Lipski wins lopsided decision after busting up Mandy Bohm over three rounds

Ariane Lipski put Mandy Bohm down on the canvas several times over three rounds to win a lopsided decision at UFC Vegas 37. Following a couple of tough losses in a row, Lipski had her back against the wall but she put on arguably one of her most complete performances to date as she dominated Bohm on the feet and nearly earned a finish in almost every round until the fight was over. The final scorecards all read 30-27 with Lipski getting the unanimous decision victory.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 266 countdown’ video

The ‘UFC 266 countdown’ video turns the spotlight on the top three fights Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Brian Ortega, and Valentina Shevchenko puts her belt on the line against Lauren Murphy. Nick Diaz also makes his long-awaited return in a rematch against Robbie Lawler.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Bellator 266 salaries: Yoel Romero leads all fighters despite loss to Phil Davis in main event

Yoel Romero may have suffered a loss in his Bellator debut but he still went home with the biggest paycheck out of all the fighters on the card. The former UFC title contender dropped a split decision to Phil Davis in the Bellator 266 main event but his salary was unaffected by the outcome. According to the salaries for the event released by the California State Athletic Commission on Wednesday, Romero earned a flat $150,000 fee for his fight against Davis.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Full DWCS fight cards revealed for Season 5, Weeks 6 and 7

Another 20 fighters have officially been announced to get their shot to earn UFC contracts. On Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 37 broadcast, the lineups for weeks 6 and 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series were revealed. The events will take place Oct. 5 and 12 respectively at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and will stream on ESPN+.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Gilbert Melendez: If Nick Diaz wins at UFC 266, ‘he’s in title contention, everyone’s going to campaign to fight him’

Despite two title fights at UFC 266, the biggest story heading into Saturday night will revolve around the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. It’s been more than six years since Diaz last competed but he’s remained one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster even as he sat on the sidelines since 2015. His return for a rematch against Robbie Lawler — 17 years after their first encounter — has the entire combat sports world watching and wondering if Diaz can still compete amongst the best of the best in the UFC.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Robbie Lawler reacts to Nick Diaz asking for fight to be moved to middleweight: ‘I’m ready to fight’

Robbie Lawler may be one of the most ferocious fighters in the history of the sport inside the cage, but it’s going to take a lot to rattle him outside of it. The latest example of Lawler’s calm, cool and collected approach came on Wednesday after Nick Diaz asked for their fight at UFC 266 to be moved from welterweight to middleweight. While there were no details surrounding the request, Diaz was likely struggling to get down to 170 pounds for the fight and his team preemptively asked for the change rather than attempt a potentially dangerous cut to welterweight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Leon Edwards thinks UFC is ‘trying to get me beat, but I cannot lose’

Leon Edwards believes he’s done enough to earn a title shot, and he plans to wait for one if he doesn’t get another fight before the end of the year. If the UFC again insists he earn another win to get a shot at the UFC welterweight title, Edwards is willing to face two-time title challenger Jorge Masvidal. But the fight will be on his timeline.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy