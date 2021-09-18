Alejandra Lara calls hyperactivity her ‘superpower’
Watch Alejandra Lara at any point during fight week and you’ll catch a spark of what makes her one of Bellator’s most popular flyweights. Whether it’s striking a pose during the morning weigh-ins, dancing her way down the entrance ramp, or slinging strikes in the cage, Lara does everything with a distinct energy, which isn’t surprising at all given her background. The Colombian fighter was diagnosed with hyperactivity at a young age, a condition that she learned to channel in a positive way with help from her mother.www.mmafighting.com
