Ohio State football defensive end Zach Harrison unavailable for game against Tulsa
As Ohio State looks to rediscover a pass rush on defense in Saturday's game against Tulsa, it will do so without defensive end Zach Harrison. Harrison was among the 13 players who were listed as unavailable on the team’s availability report released three hours ahead of kickoff. The reason for his absence was not immediately known as the Buckeyes do not offer specifics surrounding injuries or illness.www.dispatch.com
Comments / 0