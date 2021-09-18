COVID-19 exposures send more than 2,000 Summit students, staff into quarantine this school year
More than 2,000 times since the start of school, students and staff in Summit County’s 17 public districts have been sent home for exposure to someone with COVID-19. Determining who should quarantine and why has been a source of confusion for parents, including some with children not notified until the end of their quarantine period. In rare cases, long holiday weekends, delays in reporting a sick child or the time-consuming contact tracing process has taken longer than the seven calendar days (five school days) a student should have been holed up at home.www.times-gazette.com
