CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summit County, OH

COVID-19 exposures send more than 2,000 Summit students, staff into quarantine this school year

times-gazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 2,000 times since the start of school, students and staff in Summit County’s 17 public districts have been sent home for exposure to someone with COVID-19. Determining who should quarantine and why has been a source of confusion for parents, including some with children not notified until the end of their quarantine period. In rare cases, long holiday weekends, delays in reporting a sick child or the time-consuming contact tracing process has taken longer than the seven calendar days (five school days) a student should have been holed up at home.

www.times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Summit County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Summit County, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Health
Summit County, OH
Education
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Quarantine#School Principal#Exposures

Comments / 0

Community Policy