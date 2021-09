BALTIMORE -- When Trey Mancini began brainstorming ways he could impact others, he had no idea the hurdles he was about to face. This was before he was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer, before the COVID-19 pandemic and before he became an inspiration to millions simply by being on the field. This was in late 2019, when Mancini and his sisters created the framework for what would become his foundation, aimed at establishing long-term charitable roots in Baltimore.

