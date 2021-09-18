Ingraham Performing Arts Boosters (IPAB)

Live-performance presenters around the region are tentatively getting their mojo back. With health and safety on everyone’s mind and variants looming in the shadows, live performances are being scheduled, tickets are being sold and, in some cases, the shows have gone on. Music presenters such as SBL Entertainment, which books a full schedule at The Sofia in midtown and Ace of Spades on R Street, have been open to audiences since late July. Mondavi Center on the UC Davis campus is offering a full season of its eclectic presentations beginning in October.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO