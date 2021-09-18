Ingraham Performing Arts Boosters (IPAB)
Looking for Ways to Support the Performing Arts at Ingraham?. The purpose of the Ingraham Performing Arts Boosters (IPAB) is to support the drama and music programs at Ingraham High School. We accomplish this through fundraising and volunteer efforts that benefit both the students and the teachers. All parents or guardians with a student enrolled in the performing arts at Ingraham are voting members of the Performing Arts Boosters and are encouraged to attend our monthly meetings. Together, we enrich our students? arts experience!ingrahamhs.seattleschools.org
