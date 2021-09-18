EC shuts out Lady Lions on the pitch
ST. LEON – The Lady Lions traveled to EIAC foe East Central on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans posted the 10-0 victory. Starters for Rushville tonight included freshmen Macy Jo Seyfferle, Railyn Combs, Cheyann Lower, Brooke Means, Izzy Pavey, Kelley Stanley; juniors Izzy Wilson, Haley Shoffner, Hannah Selby; and seniors Savanah Snow and Kylee Macy. The combination of the defensive line of Means, Wilson, Selby, Snow, Pavey, Stanley, and Combs held East Central for nine offside calls. Keeper Seyfferle had 14 saves for the Lady Lions.www.greensburgdailynews.com
Comments / 0