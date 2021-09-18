Storm 5 Alert: Flooding possible through Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our Storm 5 Alert will continue through Monday night due to relentless rain. Heavy downpours on Saturday caused flash flooding in some areas, and additional rain will keep the flood threat high through the start of the next work week.

The heaviest rain on Sunday will fall during the afternoon and evening hours with an additional .5" - 1.5" expected. Locally higher totals of up to 3" will be possible. Saturday brought 2 to 6".

Heavy localized rain maximums will be possible both Sunday and Monday, so be prepared for flooding and never drive into flooded roads.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday, although it's possible the National Weather Service may need to extend it into Monday as more heavy rain is expected to start the week.