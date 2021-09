A fumbled kickoff set an ominous tone from the start for South Hardin against a ranked Dike-New Hartford squad. In order to knock the Wolverines out of unbeaten status, the Tigers had to play a nearly flawless contest. Instead, there were eight combined turnovers between the two squads and the defense allowed seven plays of more than 10 yards in a 42-18 loss to open Class 1A District 3 play.