Jin Young Ko shoots 5-under 67 to take Portland Classic lead

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Imagine if she’d played more. Jin Young Ko has started in 13 LPGA Tour events in 2021, averaging about one start every three weeks. In those outings, the former Rolex Rankings No. 1 has two wins, a third, two fourths and has finished tied for seventh twice in two major championships, the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women’s Open. Her latest victory, a four-shot margin at the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic, was her first start in six weeks since representing her native South Korea in the Olympics. And to call it impressive would be an understatement.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO