CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Jin Young Ko shoots 5-under 67 to take Portland Classic lead

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The second-ranked South Korean star needed only 23 putts in her morning round, making six birdies and a bogey to reach 8-under 136 at hilly, windy and tricky Oregon Golf Club. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was a stroke back after a 69. Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, Ko rebounded after bogeying three straight holes late Thursday afternoon in an opening 69. She won in Texas in July for her eighth LPGA Tour victory.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LPGA

Jin Young Ko Makes the Most of Rest Day

The last time Jin Young Ko played a competitive round, it was more than 100 degrees in Tokyo, Japan, with the sun blaring down on Kasumigaseki Golf Club during the Summer Olympics. After that competition, Ko took a much-needed break at home in Korea and while it was much cooler this week in Portland than it was in Tokyo, the steep hills that make up Oregon Golf Club certainly made Ko’s hard work with her coach well worth it.
SPORTS
Ottumwa Courier

Homa wins at Silverado; Ko returns to take Portland title

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa holed out from the rough from 95 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th to start a back-nine comeback and added three birdies for a 7-under 65 and a one-stroke victory Sunday in the season-opening Fortinet Championship. Three strokes behind Maverick McNealy with seven...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Jin Young Ko What’s In The Bag?

Despite only being 26 years old, South Korean professional Jin Young Ko has had an incredibly fast start to her career in the women’s game. At the time of writing she has won 2 Majors both of which came in 2019 (ANA Inspiration & The Evian Championship), seven more LPGA Tour events, and 11 other wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour.
SPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Ko commands and captures Cambia Portland Classic title

The South Korean golfer finished four shots ahead of two others at Oregon Golf Club in West Linn.A day off because of rain didn't slow South Korean Jin Young Ko at the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic. Rain forced postponement of Saturday's third round, and LPGA officials made it a 54-hole tournament. Ko didn't relinquish her lead in the final round Sunday, shooting 3-under 69 to win the tournament by four shots at Oregon Golf Club in West Linn. It's her ninth career win, and second this year. Ko, 26, entered the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world in Rolex...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
LPGA

Jin Young Ko Puts Up Astonishing Post-Break Numbers

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. Imagine if she’d played more. Jin Young Ko has started in 13 LPGA Tour events in 2021, averaging about one start every three weeks. In those outings, the former Rolex Rankings No. 1 has two wins, a third, two fourths and has finished tied for seventh twice in two major championships, the ANA Inspiration and the U.S. Women’s Open. Her latest victory, a four-shot margin at the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic, was her first start in six weeks since representing her native South Korea in the Olympics. And to call it impressive would be an understatement.
GOLF
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s becoming tougher to win the Ryder Cup on the road’

When Rory McIlroy used a devilish pre-Masters question about voting rights to call the United States “the best country in the world” it was easy to sense another blow to the once-ferocious rivalry that existed in the Ryder Cup. How could McIlroy and the other residents of Florida who represent Europe for a week every two years possibly feel antipathy towards their adopted home?
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga Tour#Ap#South Korean#Oregon Golf Club
golfmonthly.com

Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?

Justin Thomas has been a regular feature of the world’s top 10 for a few years now and bagged his first major title in 2017 at the PGA Championship. Get to know his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski below. Who Is Justin Thomas’ Girlfriend?. The pair are believed to have been together...
GOLF
The Independent

Ryder Cup: Paul Casey eager for more as tournament preparations step up

England’s Paul Casey once feared he would never play in the Ryder Cup again, but is now targeting two more appearances in the biennial contest.Casey played in Europe’s successive nine-point victories in 2004 and 2006 – famously ending one match at the K Club with a hole-in-one – as well as the defeat at Valhalla in 2008.But he was then overlooked for a wild card in 2010 by captain Colin Montgomerie despite being ranked seventh in the world at the time, and was not even a member of the European Tour for a number of years before rejoining in...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Scotland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Ryder Cup morning round pairings: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas to go off first

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The pairings for the first Friday morning foursomes (alternate shot) matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup are in. Jon Rahm, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, and Sergio Garcia, who by himself has accounted for as many career points (25 ½) as the entire 2021 U.S. team, will play the Americans’ power duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the first match.
GOLF
LPGA

Jin Young Ko Happy with Putting Performance

Rolex Rankings No. 2 Jin Young Ko last teed it up in competition on Aug. 7, finishing tied for ninth nearly six weeks ago at the Tokyo Olympics. After a few weeks of relaxation at home in Korea, she is back with a vengeance at the Cambia Portland Classic, surging to the top of the leaderboard after a second-round 67.
SPORTS
wcn247.com

Ciganda, Dryburgh, Anannarukarn share Portland Classic lead

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Carlota Ciganda overcame an early double bogey in chilly morning conditions Thursday for a 4-under 68 and a share of the first-round lead in the Cambia Portland Classic. The only member of the winning European Solheim Cup team in the field, the Spaniard teed off with the temperature in the low 50s at hilly and tricky Oregon Golf Club. Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland also shot a 68 in the morning, and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand grabbed a share of the lead in the afternoon. Anannarukarn won the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland last month for her first LPGA Tour title.
GOLF
golf365.com

Niall Kearney shoots seven-under 65 to take early lead at Dutch Open

Ireland’s Niall Kearney carded a flawless 65 to set the pace on day one of the Dutch Open at Bernardus Golf. Kearney covered his first 10 holes in four under par and then birdied three of his last four to finish seven under, a shot ahead of Denmark’s Martin Simonsen and Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy