Huntsville, AL

UAH Registers Third Three-Set Win of the Week with Friday Victory over YHC

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Tenn. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team capped off play at the Lee Invitational on Friday afternoon with a 3-0 victory (25-11, 25-22, 25-21) over Young Harris in the first-ever matchup between the two programs. UAH improves to 6-4, while YHC dips to 3-9. A balanced attack by the Chargers had head coachJon Moseley with a total of six players accumulating four kills or more on Friday, led by freshman Zharia Hubbard with a team-high six kills and a .600 hitting percentage.

