It’s no secret that Black and Brown communities have been historically disproportionately affected by the legal system’s relentless attack on cannabis that now seems disturbingly senseless as more and more states legalize marijuana. A report done by the American Civil Liberties Union shows that Black people are 3.73 times more likely to be arrested on a marijuana charge than whites individuals, and that most arrests aren’t of drug lords or dealers – they’re of civilians carrying small amounts of cannabis. There are Black people sitting in prison for years for carrying a substance that’s being increasingly legalized – sometimes in the very state where they were incarcerated.

