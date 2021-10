Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Sadio Mane after their 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace. Mane struck his 100th goal for the club on day. Klopp said: "People obviously forget but around these 100 goals he worked incredibly hard, defended for us the wing, pressed high, counter-pressed, created goals, set up chances, all that kind of stuff. So the 100 goals are just one number, there are so many other numbers which are similarly important, but I'm really happy for him that he could reach that today.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO