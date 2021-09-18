CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great says South Carolina game important for young playmakers

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,529 (Sept. 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards said about the value of the South Carolina game for some of the Bulldogs’ young wideouts.

