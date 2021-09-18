CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

PBC On FS1 Preview: Valenzuela Vs Berrio

Boxing Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremiere Boxing Champions returns to Fox Sports 1 this evening with an under the radar card that will be broadcast live from the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Let’s not kid ourselves, these low key cards without big names have been pretty entertaining lately. Why? Because those not so big names jump all over the opportunity to become big names. Long story short, fight broadcasts like tonight’s are worth tuning into.

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China, the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbc#Boxing#Fs1#Combat#Fox Sports#The Mechanics Bank Arena

Comments / 0

Community Policy