What to know before San Jose State’s game at Hawaii
Records: San Jose State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West); Hawaii (1-2, 0-0 Mountain West) Kickoff: 9:30 p.m., Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (Honolulu) Series history: Hawaii leads the series 22-20-1, with the lone cancellation occurring in 1941 due to the start of World War II. San Jose State holds a winning record in Honolulu – 14-13. For a third time, the rival schools will play for the Dick Tomey Legacy Trophy, which was established to honor the late coach who oversaw both programs. The Spartans broke a four-game skid against the Rainbow Warriors last season.www.mercurynews.com
Comments / 0