Marvel ruled the roost for a second week, as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings held on quite well to win the weekend in its sophomore frame at the box office. The MCU Phase Four film brought in $35.8 million in its second weekend, a very sold 53% drop. That hold is comparable to the 51% drop of Spider-Man: Far From Home in July of 2019 and is, outside of that film, the best hold for an MCU film since Black Panther slipped just 45% in its second frame back in February of 2018. It’s an especially good hold considering how much the film overperformed last weekend, which suggests that this will not just be an especially front-loaded film.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO