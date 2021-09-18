CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diabetes

This Simple Trick Will Help You Fall Asleep Easier as You Age

By Jenna Cartusciello
Woman's World
Woman's World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember when you used to sing your kids to sleep with a lullaby? Those soothing melodies would always calm them down, slow their minds, and help them drift off to sleep. As it turns out, something similar might help, too. In a recent review published in the Journal of the...

www.womansworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Psychologists Say This Simple Exercise Can Help You Retire and Get Healthy Faster: ‘Now Is the Best Time to Do It'

It's much easier to make decisions that offer immediate satisfaction, rather than decisions that offer satisfaction decades from now. After years of studying what separates high performers from everyone else, I've found that one reason is that many people feel emotionally disconnected from the person they will become in 20 to 40 years. They think of their future self as another person — a stranger or, at best, a distant relative.
FITNESS
thefreshtoast.com

3 Tricks That Can Help You Understand Your Sleep

Understanding your sleep is key for maintaining a longterm healthy sleep routine. Here are some tips on how to do it. You don’t need to read how important sleep is. You already know it. It’s one of those pivotal things that makes everything better or worse. Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain, irritability, poor work performance, and result in more problematic issues, like increasing the odds of heart attacks and diabetes.
HEALTH
gentside.co.uk

Fall asleep in 60 seconds with this very simple technique

It is difficult for nearly a third of adults to fall asleep quickly. Insomnia affects a large part of the population, and few escape the occasional sleepless night against their will. But what if there was a simple solution to fall asleep quickly?. Andrew Weil, a researcher at the University...
ANDREW WEIL
thefreshtoast.com

This Simple Habit Can Help You Be A Happier And More Successful Person

This counterintuitive habit could help you be more creative and successful, from work to other aspects in your life. We live in an overworked culture. Having multiple jobs and working hard is something that’s praised and that’s valued over having free time and enjoying other parts of your life. While work is necessary for making money and living, our culture’s obsession with it is a big problem. It makes us feel frustrated, like we’re not as good as other people, while also leaving us exhausted and depleted when adhering to these constricting standards.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disturbances#Depression#Music Therapy#Music Group
Who What Wear

These Relaxing Yoga Poses May Actually Help You Fall Asleep Tonight

Sleep is fundamental to our lifestyles, yet so many of us have trouble falling (and staying) asleep. According to the Sleep Foundation, about 1/3 of adults suffer from sleep deprivation, while another 10%–30% have chronic insomnia. Everything from CBD to meditation apps and aromatherapy has been floated as answers to our collective sleep deprivation problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
republic-online.com

Simple ways to maintain memory as you age

Adults confront various age-related side effects as they transition from middle age to their golden years. Skin may begin to wrinkle and hair may turn gray, but those are just the visible side effects of aging. Many additional effects are unseen, but those changes can have a profound effect on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Yoga Journal

Got Fall Allergies? These Natural Strategies Will Help You Cope

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. If you think seasonal allergies are just a spring thing, think again. For many of us, sniffles and runny noses can flare up all year long, beginning in spring as trees release their pollen, followed by summer and fall as grasses and weeds release theirs.
HEALTH
Best Life

Your Stroke Risk Is 85 Percent Higher If You Sleep Like This, Study Says

Whether you have to sleep with the fan on or need three pillows to doze off, we all have our preferences when it comes to our nightly routines. But aside from a cranky morning or a stiff neck, many of us don't think about the way these sleeping habits can have a serious impact on our overall health. Recent research has found that the way you sleep could significantly increasing your chances of having a stroke. Read on to find out if your sleep routine is raising your stroke risk by 85 percent.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
nutraingredients-usa.com

PEA supplements may help people fall asleep and boost cognition on waking: Study

Eight weeks of supplementation with palmitoylethanolamide, an endocannabinoid-like molecule, may improve sleep measures in healthy adults, according to results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Daily supplementation with 350 mg of Gencor’s branded PEA ingredient Levagen+ was associated with significant reductions in the time people needed to fall asleep compared...
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

5 Ways to Reduce Anxiety and Improve Sleep in Kids

Here are a few tips on how to improve children's sleep without medication. Teralyn Sell, PhD, MS, NCC, LPC, gives a few resources and tips to share with patients on how to improve sleep in children, without using medication. Dr Sell holds a doctorate in psychology and is the founder...
KIDS
Ladders

The simple eye contact trick you should use in every conversation

You’ve heard it time and time again before an important meeting with a new client or big interview for a lucrative new position: Make eye contact! After all, no one wants to do business with someone who can’t even look at others directly. Shyness isn’t always a negative, but bravado and confidence is the name of the game when it comes to building connections and career building.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Health Benefits of Sleeping on Your Left Side

It’s no secret that the way you sleep can impact your health. We know that getting seven to eight hours of sleep every day is essential. But did you know that which side you sleep on can also have a huge effect on your physical well-being?. According to experts, sleeping...
HEALTH
CandysDirt

Let Talulah and Hess Help You Have a Stress-Free Fall

With summer ending and the whisper of cooler days on the horizon, we cannot wait to dive into all our favorite fall activities, flavors, and styles at Talulah and Hess. The new season can also bring along increased responsibilities and stress. The kids are back at school, work has ramped back up, and the holiday season will be here before we know it. Before you let the strains of a new season wear you down, take the time to set yourself up for success with a few tried and true tips and techniques from Talulah and Hess.
DALLAS, TX
SPY

The Best Floor Heaters Can Help You Stay Cozy This Fall

Table of Contents Why Floor Heaters are the Eco-Friendly Option Indoor Floor Heaters Outdoor Floor Heaters Spring, summer, winter or fall, sometimes you just need a little help staying warm. That’s when a space heater comes in, and if you’re like most people, you’ll want a space heater that can sit on the floor. In fact, we believe the best floor heaters are one of the most essential items for every household. Floor heaters are just what they say on the tin. These devices are small heaters that are safe to place on your household floors. They mostly run off of electricity, although some outdoor...
ELECTRONICS
BHG

3 Products to Help You Care for Aging Eyes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When I was growing up, my eyes were remarkable, as in something people remarked on. They were huge, the blue of a fancy-tiled swimming pool, and trimmed in long, dark lashes. Now the compliments go to my son, a 12-year-old whose eyes are the same shade of blue. Every once in a while, someone will throw me a bone and say that he gets them from his mommy. But these days, small talk about my eyes is mainly about the ways in which they annoy me: how they're dry and irritated (not to mention useless for reading medicine bottles), and how my lashes are the definition of lackluster.
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

This Simple Thing May Be the Key to Keeping Your Skin Supple and Wrinkle-Free as You Age

Considering that 60 percent of the human body is comprised of water, it’s no surprise that staying hydrated is such an integral part of your overall well-being. But among all of its incredible benefits, water is especially important for keeping your skin healthy and supple, especially as you get older. But it does a lot more than keep your skin from getting dry.
SKIN CARE
Thrive Global

Michael Osland Helps You to Discover Simple Tricks for Managing Your Mental Health during the COVID-19

COVID-19 global pandemic came with its own set of challenges. Everyone experienced unprecedented stress and depression, and nobody had any clues on ways to tackle the depressing situation. All this culminated in serious mental health issues and consequences. If you are experiencing ongoing anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, it is best to seek medical intervention. Here are top mental health tips to boost your morale and maintain your mental health and overall wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH
southernminn.com

No matter what your age, insomnia usually is treatable

Insomnia is the most common of all sleep complaints. Almost everyone has the occasional sleepless night, perhaps due to stress, heartburn or drinking too much caffeine or alcohol. Insomnia, however, is a lack of sleep that occurs on a regular or frequent basis, often for no apparent reason. About one...
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Woman's World

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Woman's World is America’s number one best-selling women's magazine at retail. Womansworld.com offers a feel-good mix of heartwarming human interest stories plus inspiration and advice on topics ranging from health and wellbeing, diet and nutrition, and beauty and decor. We strive to provide a daily dose of useful info and joy to midlife women.

 https://www.womansworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy