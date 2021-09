Thursday’s High School Football previews and predictions. Northview (2-2) at California (2-2), 7 p.m.: The Condors have lost twice, but both losses were to very good opponents, losing 53-24 last week to Downey. Condors running back Vance Johnson is averaging 142 yards per game with seven touchdowns, and he figures to be a handful for the Vikings, who are coming off an emotional 22-20 loss to intra city rival Covina. The Vikings’ other loss was to Charter Oak, so this figures to be a competitive game for both sides. It will come down to which teams’ defense makes the biggest plays, but this is a game that can easily go either way.

ROSEMEAD, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO