Moving to the Subaru Global Platform seems like a plus for the WRX in more ways than one. The Subaru WRX has always been an Impreza at heart, sharing its basic form with the relatively regular sedan. They're both compact four-doors with Subaru's famous boxer engine layout and all-wheel drive, it's just that one is tuned to drift around gravel roads and power out of corners. The 2022 Subaru WRX is yet again based on the same architecture as the contemporary Impreza, though that's not all—it's built atop the Subaru Global Platform, which also houses crossovers and SUVs like the Forester and Ascent.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO