Sherica Dalloo Warns Everyone That Children May Spread COVID-19 After Husband Dies When Kids Hosted Sleepover

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...

