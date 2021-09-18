Sherica Dalloo Warns Everyone That Children May Spread COVID-19 After Husband Dies When Kids Hosted Sleepover
A Florida wife and mother has a warning about the potential spread of COVID-19 coming from children. The message follows the loss of her husband of 11 years. David Dalloo passed away from complications of the deadly virus on August 28 in Boynton Beach, according to CBS12. Sherica thinks her husband caught COVID-19 after the couple hosted a sleepover for their children.www.blackenterprise.com
