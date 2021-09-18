CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Sherica Dalloo Warns Everyone That Children May Spread COVID-19 After Husband Dies When Kids Hosted Sleepover

By Keka Araújo
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Florida wife and mother has a warning about the potential spread of COVID-19 coming from children. The message follows the loss of her husband of 11 years. David Dalloo passed away from complications of the deadly virus on August 28 in Boynton Beach, according to CBS12. Sherica thinks her husband caught COVID-19 after the couple hosted a sleepover for their children.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WALB 10

1-year-old twins conjoined at head separated in rare surgery

ISRAEL (Gray News) - A pair of 1-year-old twins, who were born conjoined at the back of the head, can look each other in the eyes for the first time after a rare separation surgery. The sisters underwent the complicated, 12-hour surgery Thursday at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel....
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepover#Covid 19#Covid#Jfk Medical Center
The Independent

Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

A prominent anti-mask leader in Texas has died from complications caused by Covid-19.Caleb Wallace, 30, spent three weeks in an intensive care unit at Shannon Medical Center in his hometown of San Angelo. His family had said previously that his situation was getting worse after he was admitted to the hospital on 30 July.Mr Wallace was moved to a hospice on 27 August where his family was able to see him before he died. Earlier in July, Mr Wallace had staged a “Freedom Rally” for people who were “sick of the government being in control of our lives.”Mr Wallace...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Amomama

29-Year-Old Woman Born with No Womb Welcomes Her First Baby

Against all odds, a determined woman going into her 30's and without any womb eventually became a mother. She is besotted with her beautiful and phenomenal newborn. At only 16, a currently 29-year-old Niomi Allan from North Lanarkshire, Scotland, was told she would never be able to have a baby. Yet now, the new mother cradles her baby girl Eliana Katie.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

‘My daughter, 11, has childhood Alzheimer’s – soon she will forget how to walk, talk & will die when she is just a teen’

A MUM whose daughter has a disease known as childhood Alzheimer’s says her little girl will soon forget how to walk and talk – and will die when she’s just a teen. Cara and Glenn O’Neill’s daughter Eliza, 11, has been battling Sanfilippo’s Syndrome for eight years and needs assistance with pretty much most of life’s daily tasks.
KIDS
People

'Dream Baby' Made Possible After a Sister Gave Her Twin with Cancer the 'Beautiful' Gift of Surrogacy

Cathey Stoner has more than earned the title of "Best Aunt" after giving birth to her new nephew, John Ryder Sharp. What had started as a quick joke between twin siblings became reality when Stoner's sister, Sarah Sharp, 33, was diagnosed with choriocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the uterus, they tell PEOPLE. Doctors first found it in 2018, nine months after Sharp gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlotte, now 4, after she began experiencing severe uterine bleeding. Doctors told Sharp she may need a hysterectomy, and Stoner told her: "If they take your uterus, I'll have your babies!"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Amomama

My Parents Forced Me to Choose: Give My Kidney to My Brother or Be Disowned – Story of the Day

I was threatened with abandonment by my parents if I refused to donate a kidney to my ailing younger brother and ended up making a decision that changed my life. I was five when my little brother Jeremy was born. I was very excited, waiting for my mom to come home with the baby, but Jeremy had to stay in the hospital. What I was too young to realize at the time was that Jeremy was very ill.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy