Toronto Blue Jays: Haven’t we learned by now?

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s one thing we should have learned from the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays, it’s that we should never count them out of anything. Whether that’s a scorching hot streak that got them back in the postseason race, or turning a no-hitter into an 10-run lead during the last inning, it’s pretty tough to predict anything about the Blue Jays this season. With that in mind, I don’t understand why so many folks think that the AL MVP race has already been decided.

