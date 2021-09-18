Mark Massay

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Kent Massay, passed away in his home September 14, 2021. Mark was born to Bob and and Glenda Massay on July 24, 1963. Mark was a loving husband, an avid Sooner fan and sportsman. Mark attended Seminole Junior College where he earned a Certification in Petroleum Engineering and went on to study Business Management at OCCC. He earned a Bachelor’s in Law Enforcement Administration from The University of Oklahoma and a Masters in Adult Education and Training from the University of Central Oklahoma. Mark was a proud veteran who served four years in the Army Medical Corps in Germany. He followed his time in Germany as a Hotel and Conference Executive with Marriot and other companies. The remainder of Mark’s working career was spent as a partner with Jeannie in her counseling practice.

