Saint Davids Church, VA

Saint Davids Church calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(SAINT DAVIDS CHURCH, VA) Saint Davids Church has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Davids Church:

Matilda

Edinburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 107 Center St, Edinburg, VA

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the...

Your Favorite Wine Paint Party

Bentonville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Explore some of the best wines near you in Bentonville, Virginia. Smell, swirl and taste the selected wine, cheese and chocolate at wine tasting events in Bentonville, Virginia and in the close...

Rich Follett - LIVE MUSIC

Bentonville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 885 Stonewall Jackson Hwy, Bentonville, VA

Come on out and join us for the last Saturday of the month with some live music!

Paint a Bible lunch

Rileyville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 480 Rileyville Rd, Rileyville, VA

RGC Ladies Fellowship “Paint a Bible” Lunch Stay with us after church on Sunday, September 19th for a light lunch and a creative time to paint a bible and highlight your favorite verses, etc. The...

Buff Betty Adventure Race

Bentonville, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 350 Daughter of Stars Dr, Bentonville, VA

The Buff Betty Adventure Race is on Saturday September 25, 2021. It includes the following events: Buff Betty 8 hour and Buff Betty 4 hour.

With St Davids Church News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

