Saint Cloud events coming up

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Live events are coming to Saint Cloud.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Saint Cloud area:

LionCon 2021: Villainous Intrigue Waite Park, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387

At this years LionCon we are putting villains and anti-heroes in the spot light. This years theme come with it own separate cosplay contest.

2021 St. Cloud Pride in the Park Sponsorship & Vendor Registration Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 7th St S, St Cloud, MN 56301

2021 St. Cloud Pride in the Park Sponsorship & Vendor Registration - Sept 18, 2021

2021 Vino & Hops Fundraiser Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 11 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Vino & Hops is a 21+ wine, spirits & beer tasting fundraiser featuring local vendors with their newest flavors of the season.

Youth Mental Health First Aid® Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 651 1st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

17.1 million youth under age 18 have or have had a psychiatric disorder – more than children with cancer, diabetes, and AIDS combined.

All-Ages Drag Show Saint Cloud, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 651 1st Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301

We are excited to announce that we will be joining in all the festivities for St. Cloud Pride!