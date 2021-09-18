What’s up Grand Junction: Local events calendar

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Junction area:

World Missions Day Jefferson, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1308 W Lincoln Way, Jefferson, IA

Experience the news, foods and truths of missions across the globe in this one day seminar. World Mission's Day is a family friendly opportunity to learn about missionaries all over the world...

Remembering the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001 Churdan, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Remembering the 20th Anniversary of September 11, 2001. In song and verse… The Town and Country Band will perform with readings by members of the community. Saturday, September 11th at 7pm. It’ll...

Clothes Closet in Perry Perry, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

The Free Clothes Closet is open every Saturday from 8am-noon at the First Christian Church in Perry. For more information call 515-465-2215.

2021 Crisis Intervention and Advocacy Center Car Show and Auction Bouton, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 S Beaver Ave, Bouton, IA

The Annual Crisis Intervention and Advocacy Center Car Show and Auction is set for September 18, 2021 here at The Rusted Sprocket Tavern....

2022 BRR - Perry's Bike Ride to Rippey Perry, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1112 Willis Ave., Perry, IA 50220

BRR:The Original Winter Ride in Iowa is Perry's Bike Ride to Rippey, held annually on the first Saturday in February regardless of weather!