Mount Shasta, CA

What’s up Mount Shasta: Local events calendar

Mt Shasta Post
Mt Shasta Post
 6 days ago

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are coming to Mount Shasta.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BezK8_0c0KMFpH00

Belcampo General Meat Camp: September 24-26

Gazelle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 4720 Scarface Road, Gazelle, CA 96034

Welcome to Meat Camp! Experience the differences of regenerative, organic farming first-hand together with our team at Belcampo Farms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEJoY_0c0KMFpH00

Public Health Immunization Clinic-Yreka

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Immunization Clinic listed below is by appointment only . Please call 841-2134 to schedule an appointment. Yreka Immunization Clinic 810 South Main Street, Yreka CA. Hours: 9:00am-11:00am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KueXh_0c0KMFpH00

FREE SUNDAY TRAINING

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2216 E Oberlin Rd, Yreka, CA

Our free Sunday sessions are open to the public and are an excellent way for you to help your dog acquire important socialization skills with other dogs as well as other owners. It is also a great...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH1h0_0c0KMFpH00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Yreka, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Yreka, CA 96097

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mqljv_0c0KMFpH00

Pranayama △ Joy of Breathing

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: When did you last connect to your Soul?, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

Free Online Breathwork Class. Unlock the benefits of Joy of Breathing. Awaken a conscious connection with your body, mind, heart and spirit.

