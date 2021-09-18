CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

La Follette events calendar

Lafollette News Alert
Lafollette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Follette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xXYr_0c0KMEwY00

Michael Litton

Speedwell, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 185 Flat Hollow, Dock Circle, Speedwell, TN

We are not giving up on the season just yet, so come on out September 18th and 25th for live music by Michael Litton! Michael puts on a great show so grab your table early!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpDNY_0c0KMEwY00

RC Cola and a Moon Pie

Jellico, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 143 Indian Mt State Park Cir, Jellico, TN

Come join Ranger Miller at the water's edge in front of the campground at 7:30pm on September 25th to enjoy the moon rising, share some stories from the past, and enjoy the south's finest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8qeS_0c0KMEwY00

MKXC Norris Dam Invitational

Rocky Top, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 125 Village Green Cir, Rocky Top, TN

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 MKXC Norris Dam Invitational, hosted by Metro Knoxville XC in Lake City TN. Starting Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Active!

Jellico, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 143 Indian Mt State Park Cir, Jellico, TN

Join Ranger Miller in the campground at 1pm on September 18th for a quick trip (or two!) around the park on your skates, bicycle, scooter, or whatever you use to get active! Remember to use the...

With Lafollette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

