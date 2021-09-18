Live events Pittsburgh — what’s coming up
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Pittsburgh has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburgh:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
ADEKUNLE GOLD PERFORMING LIVE IN PITTSBURGH PA 2021 ON 8TH OCTOBER 2021 AT SPIRIT HALL 242 51ST STREET PITTSBURGH PA 15201
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Join us for a trunk show with jewelry artist Lauren Markley!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
This workshop is part of our Virtual Bird of the Month Series presented in partnership with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 4409 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Join us for a night of Drag Queens and Fragrance!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Learn the basics of how to ice dye from start to finish.
Comments / 0