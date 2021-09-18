Live events Pittsburgh — what’s coming up

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Pittsburgh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsburgh:

ADEKUNLE GOLD IN THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

ADEKUNLE GOLD PERFORMING LIVE IN PITTSBURGH PA 2021 ON 8TH OCTOBER 2021 AT SPIRIT HALL 242 51ST STREET PITTSBURGH PA 15201

Lauren Markley Trunk Show Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Join us for a trunk show with jewelry artist Lauren Markley!

VIRTUAL: Needle Felted Cedar Waxwing with Erin Carlson Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

This workshop is part of our Virtual Bird of the Month Series presented in partnership with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania

Candles with Queens Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4409 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Join us for a night of Drag Queens and Fragrance!

Crafts & Drafts: Ice Dyeing with Miriam Rosen Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Learn the basics of how to ice dye from start to finish.