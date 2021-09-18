CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

Saint Marys events calendar

St Marys Dispatch
St Marys Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Marys:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtB13_0c0KM3Jo00

Maized and Confused

Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 877 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Can you and your friends find the wine and your way out of our Corn Maze?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dt6ue_0c0KM3Jo00

Flavors of Fall Festival

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Flavors of Fall Festival hosted by the Ridgway Chamber of Commerce Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 9-3 pm | Downtown Ridgway Stop by St. Leo School’s booth for food and fresh squeezed lemonade!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVJ5u_0c0KM3Jo00

September Monthly 8 Ball Tournament

Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Ridgway, Pennsylvania - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEssV_0c0KM3Jo00

HOCUS POCUS PAINT & SIP

Saint Marys, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Come join in the fun as we paint this Hocus Pocus painting. Fun and relaxing. Come with friends or by yourself. Reservations required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IHW1D_0c0KM3Jo00

Elk Explanations

Benezette, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette, PA

Elk are interesting animals! Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!

