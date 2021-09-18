Saint Marys events calendar

(SAINT MARYS, PA) Saint Marys has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Marys:

Maized and Confused Johnsonburg, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 877 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845

Can you and your friends find the wine and your way out of our Corn Maze?

Flavors of Fall Festival Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Flavors of Fall Festival hosted by the Ridgway Chamber of Commerce Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 9-3 pm | Downtown Ridgway Stop by St. Leo School’s booth for food and fresh squeezed lemonade!

September Monthly 8 Ball Tournament Ridgway, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 253 Main St, Ridgway, PA

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Ridgway, Pennsylvania - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

HOCUS POCUS PAINT & SIP Saint Marys, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 875 Washington Road, Saint Marys, PA 15857

Come join in the fun as we paint this Hocus Pocus painting. Fun and relaxing. Come with friends or by yourself. Reservations required.

Elk Explanations Benezette, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 950 Winslow Hill Rd, Benezette, PA

Elk are interesting animals! Do you have questions about these large mammals? Then bring your questions and join us at the ECVC as we explain all of elk’s mysteries!