Live events on the horizon in Kailua Kona
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kailua Kona:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 74-5599 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Introduction to Buddhism, meditation, and mindfulness geared for our techy, fast-paced, social world.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: 78-6749 Mamalahoa Hwy, Holualoa, HI
Come visit our farm and factory. Learn how cacao and coffee are produced. Interactive tour rated one of the best in Hawaii. About this Event "Best Tour On The Big Island!" Recently awarded The...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 74-5606 Luhia St, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Join us for our Monthly Drag Brunch, CHURCH as we welcome back the Big Island's favorite host Sabel Scities + EXTRA special guests!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 81-6467 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kealakekua, HI
Event contribution: $15 (pay at the door) Join us for an ecstatic celebration of life and the beauty of our Island! Let’s harness the energy of the Full Moon for positivity, nourishment, and joy...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 75-5660 Palani Road, Kailua, HI 96740
JOIN THE FUN OF KONA PRIDE 2021! GRAB A SPOT TO BE A VENDOR FOR OUR SUPER EXCITING 3RD ANNUAL PRIDE FESTIVAL 2021.
