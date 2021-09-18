CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Watch! An Illinois Man Finds Deer ‘Knocking’ At His Back Door

By Steve Shannon
 7 days ago
Many living things are just looking for a calm place to relax.. That has to be why a Marion man found a buck knocking on the door, looking for a place chill. I'm not entirely sure of everything going on in this video. Somehow, a male deer wandered out of...

Comments / 13

Ray Ray
6d ago

Rather a deer be knocking anyday. At least might get a buck or two from them 😂

