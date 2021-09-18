CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Live events coming up in Saint Joseph

St Joseph Bulletin
St Joseph Bulletin
 6 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are lining up on the Saint Joseph calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Joseph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E49f7_0c0KLKH700

Gotta' Have Them Fall Pumpkins Canvas @ the Doodle Den

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Perfect Fall Decor piece or give as a gift! No experience is necessary, step-by-step instructions to help you create this gorgeous piece!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nZpZ_0c0KLKH700

EASTON, MO | Pub & Grub Comedy with Katrina Brown!

Easton, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 104-106 Elijah Street, Easton, MO 64443

EASTON'S PUB & GRUB proudly presents COMEDY NIGHT LIVE! Starring KATRINA BROWN! Get Your Ticket To The Show Now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zpukv_0c0KLKH700

PAT Infant Massage

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 3831 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Infant Massage Class for babies 6wks to 13mo of age.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGyBU_0c0KLKH700

Computer Class

Savannah, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 514 W Main St, Savannah, MO

Expand your knowledge and understanding of computers and technology with us at the Rolling Hills Library Savannah Branch! Have a Windows computer at home but don't know how to use it? Come learn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0wg7_0c0KLKH700

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

