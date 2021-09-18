Live events Socorro — what’s coming up

(SOCORRO, NM) Socorro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Socorro:

Presidential Chamber Music Series I: NM Bach Society Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Macey Center, 909 Olive Ln, Socorro, NM

FREE Concert: Arias, duets, choral and keyboard music Tip Jar link: https://secure.touchnet.com/C22533_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=238&SINGLESTORE=true

New Mexico Tech Golf Tournament Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

New Mexico Tech Golf Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with New Mexico Tech Golf Tournament, join Facebook today.

Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1 Rodeo Dr, Socorro, NM

The third annual Great New Mexico Chile Taste-off returns to the Socorro Soccer & Rodeo Complex on Saturday, September 18, 2021. This event will have free admission and is sponsored by the New...

Socorro Farmers Market Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 amTuesdays, 4:30 pm - 7 pmLocation:Plaza Socorro, 101 Plaza Street