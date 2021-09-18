CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Socorro, NM

Live events Socorro — what’s coming up

Socorro News Alert
Socorro News Alert
 6 days ago

(SOCORRO, NM) Socorro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Socorro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12GzAN_0c0KLJOO00

Presidential Chamber Music Series I: NM Bach Society

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: Macey Center, 909 Olive Ln, Socorro, NM

FREE Concert: Arias, duets, choral and keyboard music Tip Jar link: https://secure.touchnet.com/C22533_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=238&SINGLESTORE=true

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npzsC_0c0KLJOO00

New Mexico Tech Golf Tournament

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

New Mexico Tech Golf Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with New Mexico Tech Golf Tournament, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NK4vL_0c0KLJOO00

Great New Mexico Chile Taste-Off

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 1 Rodeo Dr, Socorro, NM

The third annual Great New Mexico Chile Taste-off returns to the Socorro Soccer & Rodeo Complex on Saturday, September 18, 2021. This event will have free admission and is sponsored by the New...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwYPe_0c0KLJOO00

Socorro Farmers Market

Socorro, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 1 - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 amTuesdays, 4:30 pm - 7 pmLocation:Plaza Socorro, 101 Plaza Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 24 – September 30

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 around New Mexico. Sept. 24 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

Legal Tender restaurant in Lamy reopens Saturday under new operator

The Victorian era resumes Saturday at the Legal Tender Saloon and Eating House across from the Lamy Depot after an 18-month pandemic hiatus that saw a changeover in proprietorship. Previous operator Murphy O’Brien stepped aside earlier this year and Legal Tender owner Allan Affeldt brought in Sean Sinclair, who is...
LAMY, NM
nmhu.edu

Spotlight on Highlands Graduate Savannah Padilla

Highlands graduate Savannah Padilla said she started thinking about going into medicine when her 5-year-old sister was hospitalized. Helping to care for her much younger siblings and witnessing the limited medical resources in Las Vegas made Padilla aware of how few doctors are from Las Vegas. “She never got a...
LAS VEGAS, NM
Santafe New Mexican.com

'Chupacabra'-related road closure riles area residents

Intermittent closures of N.M. 16 during the filming of Chupa — a Netflix film about a boy who discovers a mythical creature living on his grandfather’s ranch — riled nearby residents who said the production kept them from accessing Interstate 25. “We don’t want to mess with the film; we...
SANTA FE, NM
Socorro News Alert

Socorro News Alert

Socorro, NM
24
Followers
184
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Socorro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy